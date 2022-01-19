Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 449,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 952,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,459. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

