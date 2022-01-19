Summit Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,535.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.17. 11,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,605. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $166.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.