Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $507.68 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

