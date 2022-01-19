S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.