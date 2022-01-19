SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 712,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

