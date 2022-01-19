Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 8,919 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,299. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.