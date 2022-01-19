Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 225 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

ADBE stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.05. 30,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.18. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

