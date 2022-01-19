Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases New Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,272. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

