SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $14.49. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1,642,719 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

