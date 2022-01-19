Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.68. 8,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,997. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.