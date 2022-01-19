Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MCY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 1,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

