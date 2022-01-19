Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 750 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3,750.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. 29,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

