Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

SBNY traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.43. 1,693,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,558. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.38. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $374.76.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.