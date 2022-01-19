Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Decreases By 34.3%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
MCRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 37,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $123,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Article: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.