Short Interest in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Grows By 20.7%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

