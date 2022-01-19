Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 34.4%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 729.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $$20.35 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

