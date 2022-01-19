Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Grows By 20.6%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NVT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,693. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

