Short Interest in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Grows By 35.4%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 595,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. Neogen has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

