Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 34.8%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 164,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KOSS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 46,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of 306.33 and a beta of -2.51. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

In related news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koss by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Koss by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.