Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Drops By 33.4%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 55,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,541. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

