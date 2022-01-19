Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 47.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWSN remained flat at $$2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,442. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

