Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Cap Tops $184.43 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00019059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $184.43 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.07 or 0.07423874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,025.49 or 1.00252108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,084,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.