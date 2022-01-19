Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after buying an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,752. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.