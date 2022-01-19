Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.14

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 95511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 250,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth $243,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

