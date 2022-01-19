RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RKLB traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.17. 32,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 13.03. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 9.50 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
