RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.17. 32,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 13.03. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 9.50 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.