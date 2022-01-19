RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 434,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.