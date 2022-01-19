RB Capital Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 69.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,605,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,377,000 after buying an additional 658,825 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 574,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,311,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $343,526,000 after buying an additional 351,196 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 800,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,647,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

