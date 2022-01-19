Raymond James Reiterates C$65.00 Price Target for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) received a C$65.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.62.

Shares of TOU traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.50. 476,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,912. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.76. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$18.11 and a one year high of C$49.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

