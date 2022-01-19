Raymond James Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.59. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.