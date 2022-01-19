RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. RadNet makes up about 1.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.36% of RadNet worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.