Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 233,450 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 233,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.