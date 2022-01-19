Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

