QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

QNTQF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

