Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

