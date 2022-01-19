Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 69,780 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

NYSE DE opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.26. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

