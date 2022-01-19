Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 136,440 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

