Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

