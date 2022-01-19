PSI Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,235,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 242,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,993 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 169,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. 140,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.