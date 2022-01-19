PSI Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.