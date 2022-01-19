PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.63. 58,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,373. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.96.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

