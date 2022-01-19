ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 15.4%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 652,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 515,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$62.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

