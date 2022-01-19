Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.