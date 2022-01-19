Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.