Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

