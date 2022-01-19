Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $131,154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

