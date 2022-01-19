Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

PSX opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

