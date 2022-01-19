Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,318,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,715,000 after acquiring an additional 656,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 465,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Pfizer by 145.5% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 47,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 815,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Pfizer by 16.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 235,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 345,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,898,477. The company has a market cap of $301.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

