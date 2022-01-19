Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in December

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

PMNXF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.