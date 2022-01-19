Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.5% over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 255,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.