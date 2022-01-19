PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Position Decreased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,589 shares during the period. PDS Biotechnology comprises approximately 2.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,419. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.40.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

